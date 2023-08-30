PM confident Suthin can work with military

As Pheu Thai deputy leader Suthin Klungsang has emerged as a defence minister candidate, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said he is confident Mr. Suthin can work with the military.

He commented on the wave of criticism regarding the suitability of some cabinet members, stating that they must respect the coalition parties and those who coordinated in forming the cabinet. He emphasized that everyone has the right to express their opinions, but respect for the ministers is essential.







Regarding the defence minister post in the cabinet lineup, there have been concerns from the military about civilian involvement, which some see as undervaluing their role.

The prime minister said Pheu Thai deputy leader Suthin Klungsaeng, whose name has emerges as the defence minsiter candidate with his seniority and long history in his role as an MP will be able to cooperate well with the armed forces. He believes that coordinating with the military can be productive. He stressed the importance of taking care of all institutions, maintaining appropriate communication, and preserving their dignity. (TNA)













