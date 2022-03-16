Chiang Mai to completely reopen to int’l tourists ahead of Songkran festival

Chiang Mai authorities have submitted a request to the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) for permission to reopen the province to international tourists.

Foreign visitors are currently only permitted to visit the provincial capital, along with the districts of Chom Thong, Doi Tao, Mae Taeng and Mae Rim, and are prohibited from entering the remaining 20.



To revitalize the tourism sector, Chiang Mai Deputy Governor Sakchai Kunawatchaiyadet said the province plans to allow visitors to enter the 20 remaining districts ahead of the Songkran festival in April. He also said a proposal will be submitted to the CCSA during its meeting on Friday (18 Mar) for further consideration.

Chiang Mai Governor Prajon Prachsakul said the province intends to ensure that all residents have received their booster shots by the end of March in preparation for the full reopening.







According to the provincial public health office, 66 percent of Chiang Mai’s 1.7 million residents have already received their third COVID vaccine dose. On Sunday (13 Mar), the province recorded 311 new coronavirus infections and no new deaths.

The CCSA meeting on Friday is expected to loosen restrictions and allow other activities to resume as the nation prepares to celebrate the Songkran festival next month. (NNT)































