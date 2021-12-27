‘Drink Don’t Drive’ & ‘Stay Safe’ during New Year holidays

The Ministry of Public Health is working with related agencies to reduce the number of accidents caused by drunk driving during the New Year holidays.

Public Health Minister AnutinCharnvirakul, together with Deputy Public Health Minister SatitPitutacha, Permanent Secretary of Public Health DrKiatipoomWongrachit, announced the new ‘Drink Don’t Drive’ campaign for the upcoming holidays.







The New Year holiday period is when most road accidents occur as many people return home or travel abroad to celebrate with their families. Many road accidents are caused by drunk driving, with approximately 33.06 percent of accidents occurring last year as a result of driving under the influence.



The public health minister urged motorists to observe ‘Drink Don’t Drive’ guidelines by refraining from consuming alcohol before or while driving and to prioritize safety by driving within the speed limit and wearing helmets. He also reminded people to maintain COVID-19 prevention measures by maintaining social distancing and wearing masks in public places.







Public health volunteers will meanwhile work with other officials to establish checkpoints and monitor for drunk drivers. They will also prohibit illegal alcohol sales, especially to minors under the age of 20, while volunteers will monitor their designated zones to guarantee public safety.

Illegal alcohol sale or activities can be reported by dialing 0-2590-3342 or the hotline number 1422. (NNT)



























