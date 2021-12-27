Colorful Pattaya festival fetes 60 years of Pattaya-area tourism

Colorful costumes, drums and marching bands highlighted two days of celebration to mark 60 years of local tourism at the weekend Pattaya Festival.

Spread along Beach Road from the Dusit Curve to Walking Street, the event drew large crowds Dec. 24-25 to watch the daily parade and shows.







Large floats carried dignitaries including Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome while marching bands, drummers and dancers paraded along the beachfront.

Sonthaya said the festival was to commemorate six decades of tourism in the Pattaya area when international tourism began with U.S. soldiers from Vietnam in 1959.

The mayor said the parade and participants were dressed to highlight the history of the region, as Pattaya was not incorporated into a city until 1978.

Mostly, though, it was another excuse to stage a festival to draw tourists to Pattaya. The festival calendar continues Dec. 29-31 with the Pattaya Countdown and Sonthaya is cooking up new excuses for the New Year.























































