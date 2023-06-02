DPM Wissanu addresses Pita’s media share ownership

Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam has addressed claims made against Prime Ministerial candidate Pita Limjaroenrat’s alleged share ownership in a media firm, which could potentially render him ineligible to become the next Prime Minister. The DPM said the possibility of by-elections would depend on the technicality of these claims.

The topic has sparked concerns about whether by-elections would be required should Mr. Pita become disqualified from his Prime Ministerial candidacy and MP position.







Petitions have been submitted to the Election Commission (EC) to look into Mr. Pita’s ownership of shares in the firm that ran the now-defunct TV station iTV, with many expecting the EC to further forward these claims to the Constitutional Court for its ruling. Mr. Pita is the leader of Move Forward Party (MFP).

Wissanu has elaborated that MPs-elect from MFP could also be disqualified should the petitions mention Mr. Pita’s endorsement of party members and MP candidates, resulting in by-elections.







He said the claims themselves would still allow Mr. Pita to become Prime Minister, should these claims only seek a ruling on Mr. Pita’s eligibility as MP, while Mr. Pita could potentially still become the next Prime Minister, should these claims were made specifically on Mr. Pita’s eligibility as PM candidate, as the law does not require PMs to be selected among parliamentary members.

Mr. Pita himself said MFP has prepared responses for several scenarios, adding that there is still enough time to clarify these matters. (NNT)















