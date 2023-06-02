Pattaya immigration’s customer improvements go ahead

The building of an enclosed and air conditioned area for waiting customers at Chonburi immigration headquarters is almost complete. The registration desk for 90 days address reporting and annual retirements of stay has also been better advertised.







The moves are part of a package of innovations by newly-appointed police colonel Parina Klinkesorn to improve facilities. He told Pattaya mayor Poramet Ngampichet, “I aim to make visiting immigration in Jomtien a smooth and hassle-free experience during their stay.”













