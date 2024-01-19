DPM Parnpree leads Thailand’s discussion on global economic stability at WEF

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara, participated in discussions at the Informal Gathering of World Economic Leaders meeting (IGWEL) on the topic of Preventing Economic Fracture during the 2024 World Economic Forum (WEF).

The IGWEL discussions are a key feature of the WEF, inviting leaders and high-level representatives from governments, international organizations, the private sector, academia, and civil society to engage in close and candid discussions on various critical issues.







For this topic, Kristalina Georgieva, the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, led the discussion. It focused on dialogues to find collaborative approaches amidst a fragile, volatile, and divisive global economy caused by conflict and geopolitical tensions, aiming to restore trust and foster inclusive economic growth.

During this event, DPM Parnpree emphasized the importance of a multilateral trading system with the WTO at its core, highlighting the need to strengthen the global market with interconnected and flexible supply chains. He considered this to be a key to sustainable economic growth.







The Thai government’s policy emphasizes enhancing the country’s capabilities in tandem with creating jobs and opportunities for its citizens. This is being pursued through expediting Free Trade Agreements, both bilateral and regional, to elevate standards and achieve sustainable development goals. Moreover, the government promotes connectivity, both in supply chain networks through the Land Bridge project and in digital links, preparing Thailand for the digital era. (NNT)































