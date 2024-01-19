Defense Ministry confirms licensing for fireworks factory in Suphanburi tragedy

The Ministry of Defense has revealed that the exploded fireworks factory in Suphanburi which saw 23 fatalities was granted a license to possess “Potassium Chloride” under the 1987 Arms Control Act. The license has a validity of one year.

The announcement follows the recent devastating incident. The factory was situated in the middle of a rice field, distanced from residential areas, which helped contain the incident within its perimeter. It is notable that the factory had previously experienced an explosion on November 30th, 2022.







The ministry also clarified that the manufacturing or trading of fireworks falls under the 1947 Gun, Ammunition, Explosives, Fireworks, and Imitation of Firearms Act, which is under the jurisdiction of the local registrar as per the law.

Furthermore, the agency added that the factory had appropriately obtained a license for manufacturing or trading fireworks under the aforementioned act.







Additionally, it had been granted permission to possess Potassium Chloride, amounting to 3 metric tons, by the Ministry of Defence under the 1987 Arms Control Act.

The license, set to expire on July 23rd this year, is for the purpose of making fireworks and is stored at a local storage facility in the province. (NNT)































