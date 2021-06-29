Double doses of Sinovac vaccine 91% effective in reducing infection by Alpha (UK) strain

By Pattaya Mail
Mr. Kiattiphum said the findings were presented by the National Communicable Diseases and National Vaccine committees, following a study conducted to determine the effectiveness of Sinovac, when the Alpha variant was the most prevalent in the country.

Thailand’s Public Health Ministry announced on Monday that double doses of the Sinovac vaccine are 71%-91% effective in reducing infection by the Alpha (UK) COVID-19 strain.

The subjects of the study were from high-risk groups in Phuket, Samut Sakhon and Chiang Rai, as well as public health workers. The vaccine was 90.7% effective in the Phuket subjects, 90.5% in those in Samut Sakhon and 82.8% effective in people in Chiang Rai. The results also showed the vaccine was effective in lowering infections among public health workers by 70.9%.

Dr. Kiattiphum said data is being gathered for a similar study on the effectiveness of the vaccine against the fast-spreading Delta strain. (NNT)

