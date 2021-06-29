Thailand decides on home isolation for no-symptom patients to free up hospital beds

Thailand’s Public Health Ministry is planning to place asymptomatic COVID-19 patients in home isolation, to free up hospital beds for those in more need.

Deputy Public Health Minister Satit Pitutacha said home isolation will be for people in and around Bangkok who exhibit no COVID-19 symptoms. They should be confined to their homes for observation, so beds in medical facilities are available for those with worse symptoms.







He said treatment of the critically ill is a priority. The authorities are trying to make sure there are enough beds for those who need them the most and that deaths are avoided at all costs, as the number of infections has surged in “deep-red zone” provinces in recent days.



Mr. Satit explained that the home isolation plan has been designed to be supported by specialized technology. It requires a remote tracking and warning system to be installed, as well as the instant reporting of essential information about those in home isolation, such as their body temperature and blood oxygen level. (NNT)



















