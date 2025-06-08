Interior Minister affirms Ubon Ratchathani is not isolated, vows to prevent any incursions

UBON RATCHATHANI, Thailand – Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Anutin Charnvirakul visited the Thai-Cambodian border in Ubon Ratchathani province on Sunday, affirming that the province is not isolated and declaring that no foreign entity will be allowed to violate Thailand’s sovereignty—not even by a millimeter.

Anutin led an official delegation to the Development Center for Border Areas in Ban Thung Somdet, Village No. 17, Dom Pradit Subdistrict, Nam Yuen District. There, he distributed supplies to soldiers, village defense volunteers (Chor Ror Bor), and territorial defense volunteers (Or Sor) stationed in the area. He also inspected two local bomb shelters—one at Ban Paet Um School and another at Wat Ban Kho Temple—to offer moral support to residents living near the border.







The minister arrived by private plane and continued by helicopter to the border area, accompanied by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior and the Director-General of the Department of Provincial Administration. Ahead of a planned joint meeting on Wednesday, June 11, Anutin announced he would summon governors from all seven Thai provinces bordering Cambodia to Ubon Ratchathani. The goal is to coordinate efforts and boost confidence in the government’s ability to protect citizens effectively.

During the visit, Anutin encouraged provincial governors, deputy governors, and MPs from both the Bhumjaithai Party and other political factions to support the armed forces and ensure strong rear-line coordination. He emphasized that Thailand will not tolerate any violation of its territory and reiterated that the people of Ubon Ratchathani are not alone—every Thai stands behind them in solidarity.



Local residents, who came out to welcome the delegation, admitted to being fearful given the tense atmosphere. One villager recounted losing a leg to a landmine 20 years ago near the Thai military zone. However, residents expressed relief and a sense of security due to the increased presence of military personnel in the area.

Sirisak Angkasakulkiat, spokesperson for the Ministry of Education, also joined the visit and spoke about school readiness in the seven Thai provinces bordering Cambodia. He explained that the Education Minister has instructed educational zones to closely monitor the situation. School administrators have been authorized to suspend classes if safety concerns arise. Students may be asked to study from home, and where possible, shift to online learning. Schools have also been told to inspect bomb shelters and rehearse emergency plans to ensure preparedness. Sirisak said that morale remains stable, and the situation has not escalated beyond control. (TNA)

































