DMS introduces new self-test kits for cervical cancer

The Department of Medical Sciences (DMS) is actively encouraging Thai women aged 30 to 60 to undergo routine cervical cancer screenings, noting a concerning statistic that around 10 million sexually active Thai women have never been tested for human papillomavirus (HPV). The push is a reaction to statistics indicating that cervical cancer, mainly resulting from HPV infections, ranks as one of the top cancers affecting women in Thailand, with around 15 new diagnoses each day and roughly 2,200 fatalities each year.







DMS Director-General Dr Yongyot Thammawut pointed out the critical importance of regular screenings, which can significantly lower the risk of developing cervical cancer. Despite recommendations from the Public Health Ministry for women over 30 to get screened every five years, compliance remains low. In Bangkok, for instance, only 30,000 women reported undergoing HPV screening tests annually, the lowest rate in the country.









To address these challenges and improve access to testing, the DMS is introducing HPV DNA self-sampling kits. These kits are available for free to eligible women registered with the National Health Security Office. The kits can be obtained through the “Pao Tang” application or at designated distribution points.

The initiative, which offers a private and accessible testing solution beneficial for women, is expected to boost screening participation among women who have previously been hesitant to undergo conventional cervical cancer screenings provided at hospitals or healthcare facilities. (NNT)





































