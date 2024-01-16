Thailand’s national park system announces annual seasonal closure of attractions

Information for local and international travellers: Thailand’s National Park Office, under the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) has started its annual seasonal closure of several attractions for 2024 in 134 of 156 national parks nationwide.

Thailand currently has a total of 156 national parks, including the soon to be announced Jedkod- Pongkonsao National Park in Saraburi.

The following table, based on the Thai-English information provided by the DNP, shows the 2024-2025 closure periods of attractions at national parks per their locations in respective Protected Areas Regional Offices nationwide.

Contact Information

National Park Office

Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation

For more information and reservations, Tel: +66 (0) 2562 0760-3 or +66 (0) 2561 0777 ext. 1743, 1744

Website: https://portal.dnp.go.th/p/nationalpark

