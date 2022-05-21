Digital economy will take Thailand into new business future

The Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) and Bitkub Capital Group Holdings have signed a memorandum of understanding to prepare Thailand’s youth for the digital economy era and Web 3.0.

Bitkub’s CEO, Jirayut Srupsrisopa, and the deputy commerce minister, Sinit Lertkrai, met on Wednesday (18 May) to confirm their partnership in supporting the “From Gen Z to CEO” program, a training event that began in 2020 to provide entrepreneurial skills and international internship opportunities to the younger generation.



Bitkub said participants will be taught specific Web 3.0-related skills, such as blockchain, artificial intelligence, the metaverse, cryptocurrencies, and non-fungible tokens.

According to Jirayut, Bitkub will also provide additional funding to enable certain participants to complete internships at the company.







The Bitkub CEO stated that the digital consumer boom over the last two years has demonstrated that Thailand can expect to become a major player in the digital world, particularly within the ASEAN region.

Jirayut cautioned, however, that the greatest impediment to Thailand achieving this objective is a lack of human capital, as the country requires more individuals with industry-specific skills.

Since its inception in 2020, the project has trained as many as 28,000 individuals. (NNT)

































