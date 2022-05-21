Thailand requests removal from U.S. trade watch list

With Thailand set to join the WIPO Copyright Treaty (WCT), it has urged that the United States remove the kingdom from its trade watchlist.

The request was made by Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit during bilateral talks with United States Trade Representative (USTR) Katherine Tai at this year’s APEC Ministers Responsible for Trade (MRT) meeting in Bangkok.



The deputy premier specifically cited significant progress made in strengthening the protection of intellectual property as grounds for removing Thailand from the watchlist.

The U.S. recently recommended in its annual Special 301 Report that the Thai authorities continue stepping up enforcement while ensuring that amendments to its Copyright Act addressed concerns expressed by Washington and others.(NNT)

































