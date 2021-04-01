Different quarantine periods considered for arrivals to Thailand

A government committee has proposed different COVID-19 quarantine periods for arrivals for implementation from April 1 onwards.



Dr Apisamai Srirangson, assistant spokesperson for the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration, said a committee of CCSA submitted the proposal on several quarantine periods for different groups of arrivals for the prime minister who was also the CCSA director to consider.







If the proposal is approved, it will replace the 14-day mandatory quarantine period.

Quarantine will be seven days for the people who received two doses of COVID-19 vaccines at least 14 days before arrival. The period will be 10 days for those who have only one dose of vaccination or whose inoculations happen less than 14 days before arrival.







The quarantine period will remain 14 days for arrivals from the countries that are the source of COVID-19 mutations.

Arrivals must test negative for COVID-19 before their trips. Those with 7-day quarantine will be then tested in Thailand once on day 5 or 6 after arrival. Those with 10-day quarantine will be tested twice, on day 3-5 and day 9-10. Those with 14-day quarantine will be tested three times – upon arrival, on day 6-7 and on day 12-13.

The arrivals of the three groups must agree to use a tracking system for 14 days, no matter whether they are in their quarantine facilities or not.

Thailand on Wednesday reported 42 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total cases to 28,863. The new cases included two Filipinos, who entered the country illegally via natural passages. (TNA)













