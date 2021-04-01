Thai businesses affected by political conflict in Myanmar to receive monetary aids

The Commerce Ministry is planning to help Thai businesses in Myanmar as the prolonged political conflict is affecting their liquidity, productivity and goods transport.



Commerce Ministry Permanent Secretary Boonyarit Kalayanamit said Thai businessmen are bearing the impact as many of them are facing a labor shortage, while goods transport is also disrupted and some entrepreneurs are facing liquidity problems.







He said following a meeting with businesses and Thai-Myanmar border traders that he will suggest the Commerce Minister push ahead with relief measures including tax reduction and a new soft loan scheme.













