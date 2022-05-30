Details on updated measures for entering Thailand effective from June 1

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs recently provided details on updated measures for entering Thailand, which will come into effect from June 1. They are as follows:

All quarantine measures for inbound travelers will be lifted. Thailand Pass system changes:

2.1 Thai nationals who enter Thailand by air and by land will no longer need to register for the Thailand Pass.

2.2 Foreigners will still need to register on the Thailand Pass system through a more facilitated process.







– Fully vaccinated travelers will need to provide (1) a COVID-19 vaccination certificate, (2) a minimum of US$10,000 in travel insurance covering COVID-19 medical expenses, and (3) a copy of a valid passport.

– Unvaccinated or not-fully vaccinated travelers must provide (1) COVID-19 test results (RT-PCR or professional ATK) issued within 72 hours prior to travel, (2) a minimum of US$10,000 in travel insurance covering COVID-19 medical expenses, and (3) a copy of a valid passport.

– After registering for the Thailand Pass, a QR code will be immediately auto-generated for convenience. If travelers cannot provide appropriate COVID-19 test results, they will need to take a professional ATK test at the checkpoint.





– Please note that before the updated measures take effect on June 1, 2022, Thais and foreign visitors are still required to register for the Thailand Pass and receive approval to enter Thailand.

The Ministry of Interior confirms that all land border checkpoints will be reopened for border-crossings starting June 1.

– Foreign travelers must register through the Thailand Pass system.

– Thai nationals and people traveling with a border pass do not need to register for the Thailand Pass. (NNT)





































