100 nations attend 11th Thai Silk Expo

Representatives from more than 100 embassies and consulates attended the 11th Celebration of Silk, Thai Silk Road to the World on Saturday (28 May).

Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam presided over the 11th Celebration of Silk, Thai Silk Road to the World, which was held at the Royal Thai Navy Convention Hall. The event is held annually in honor of the contributions of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother to the preservation and promotion of Thai silk. This year, the Thai Silk Fair also celebrates Queen Sirikit’s 90th birthday anniversary on August 12, 2022.







Diplomats and personnel from 77 embassies and 23 consulates attended the event, using Thai silk in their designs of national costumes. The deputy premier thanked the guests for their assistance in promoting Thai silk and showcasing it to international communities.

In addition, the deputy prime minister presided over the award ceremony for the 3rd Next Big Silk Designer Contest 2023. The contest received 227 entries, with Mahasarakham University designers emerging as the winners of the competition.





One of the highlights of the event was a fashion show featuring models wearing Thai silk garments. The collections were designed by students from universities and colleges from around the country. Permanent secretaries from ten ministries, as well as representatives from embassies and consulates, appeared on the catwalk wearing Thai silk collections designed and produced in recent months. The event also featured a concert performed by famous national artists.

The deputy premier expressed his gratitude to everyone for their contributions to the event’s success, adding that the government will continue to support and promote Thai silk and other soft power efforts on the international stage. (NNT)











































