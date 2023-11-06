Pattaya cultivates health and well-being for its aging society

Pattaya City took a significant step towards prioritizing the welfare of its elderly residents with the official commencement of the “Elderly School Pattaya: Building Happiness, Second Generation” project. Mayor Poramet Ngamphichet presided over the inauguration ceremony held at City Hall on October 31.







This ground-breaking initiative focuses on elevating the overall health and well-being of Pattaya’s senior citizens by nurturing their physical, mental, emotional, and social aspects. With an aim to cultivate a positive community environment, the project seeks to significantly enhance the quality of life for the city’s elderly population.







Central to the project’s objectives is the recognition and response to the growing elderly demographic in Pattaya, currently constituting 15.51% of the city’s population aged 60 and above. This demographic shift has propelled Pattaya into the realm of an “aging society” as defined by the United Nations, acknowledging regions where 10% or more of the population is 60 years or older. The Elderly School initiative reflects Pattaya’s proactive approach in addressing the challenges and opportunities associated with this evolving demographic landscape, ensuring a brighter future for the city’s seniors.

























