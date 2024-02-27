PM pledges new housing for navy officers in Bangkok Noi

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin conducted a surprise visit on Monday (Feb 26) to the long-standing residences of non-commissioned naval officers in Bangkok’s Bangkok Noi district, pledging budget allocations for the construction of new housing. The visit, announced only a few hours in advance, was to inspect the homes on Soi Arun Amarin 35 alongside Royal Thai Navy (RTN) Commander-in-Chief Admiral Adung Phan-iam.







These residences, constructed in 1968, accommodate approximately 50 officials from the Naval Supply Department and the Naval Transport Department’s flotilla.

Srettha discussed plans to prioritize building modern accommodations for junior officers before senior ones, mentioning the potential for tower-style constructions to optimize budget efficiency. He acknowledged the aged condition of the existing structures and outlined a development plan that includes not only Soi Arun Amarin 35 but also naval residences at King Rama 5 Fort in Samut Prakan province.







The initiative is part of a broader government policy aimed at enhancing the living conditions of junior police and military personnel, underscoring efforts to improve well-being and attract voluntary enlistment into the military. Srettha also highlighted ongoing reviews of living spaces for police and army low-ranking officers and announced future inspections of housing for teachers and public health officials to explore potential improvements. (NNT)

















































