Bangkok choked by hazardous PM2.5 levels, residents urged to stay indoors

BANGKOK, Thailand – Bangkok was blanketed by hazardous air pollution on Wednesday morning as fine particulate matter (PM2.5) levels exceeded safety standards across all districts, with several areas reaching the red level, posing serious health risks.

According to the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s Air Quality Information Center, PM2.5 readings at 7:00 a.m. showed the highest concentration in Bang Rak district at 87.2 micrograms per cubic meter, well above the safe limit. Other heavily affected areas included Sathorn, Chatuchak, Pathum Wan, Prawet, and Lat Krabang.







Authorities classified the air quality as red level, indicating health impacts for the general population. Residents have been advised to avoid outdoor activities, wear PM2.5-protective masks if going outside is unavoidable, and seek medical attention if experiencing symptoms such as coughing, breathing difficulties, or eye irritation. People with underlying health conditions have been urged to remain indoors in clean-air environments and strictly follow medical advice.



Officials warned that even areas with orange-level air quality may begin affecting health, particularly for vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly, and those with respiratory or heart conditions.

The situation highlights ongoing air pollution challenges in the capital during the dry season, with authorities continuing to monitor conditions and issue public health advisories. (TNA)



































