Dept. of Internal Trade stabilizes prices of rice for households

The Thai Rice Packers Association recently announced that it will be raising prices for bagged rice products next month due to higher costs. In response, the Department of Internal Trade (DIT) held talks with rice packers and the Thai Rice Mills Association to request a delay in the price hikes.

DIT Director-General Wattanasak Sur-iam said his department asked rice packers to keep their prices unchanged for now in order to help alleviate people’s living expenses. He added that the businesses have so far been cooperative, but their concerns over higher costs will need to be taken into consideration.







Currently, 5-kilogram bags of Hom Mali rice are priced at 210 baht on average, remaining stable from last year’s average of 209 baht per bag. 5-kg bags of 100% white rice are priced at an average of 117 baht, 94 satang, slightly down from last year’s price of 119 baht.

Unhusked rice prices have risen, with unhusked Hom Mali rice being sold at 15,000 to 16,900 baht per ton and unhusked long grain rice at 12,000 to 12,500 baht per ton. Prices of bagged rice at retailers have yet to be raised, and many stores are also offering promotional discounts.







The Thai Rice Mills Association assured it will continue to deliver rice to the Thai Rice Packers Association so that bagged rice products can be supplied to markets without interruption, adding that there will be no shortage of rice.

The DIT chief further noted that, if necessary, his department will collaborate with the two other associations to produce bagged rice that sells for less than market rates. These products will be sold through existing Ministry of Commerce sales channels such as mobile kiosks, public offices and local stores. (NNT)













