UFI – The Global Association of the Exhibition Industry has chosen Thailand to host UFI Asia Pacific Conference 2026 in Bangkok.

UFI CEO Kai Hattendorf said the exhibition industry across the Asia-Pacific is recovering well after the lifting of pandemic-era restrictions. UFI’s global data revealed that the region, including Thailand, is following a trajectory similar to other parts of the world. Markets that reopened first are returning to pre-pandemic revenue levels, reflecting the value of face-to-face marketplaces and meeting venues.







Hattendorf discussed the organization’s relationship with the Thailand Convention & Exhibition Bureau (Public Organization) or TCEB, noting that they have enjoyed a long-standing partnership. He further expressed elation at returning to Bangkok in 2026 for the Asia-Pacific Conference. Hattendorf emphasized that together, UFI and TCEB will ensure that event industry leaders from within the region and beyond will find their time valuable. He added that they can expect to leave with new insights, contacts, business opportunities and an appreciation for Thailand’s friendship, hospitality and professionalism.

TCEB President Chiruit Isarangkun Na Ayuthaya emphasized that the bureau and UFI have maintained long-term collaboration.







The TCEB President said he was pleased that UFI had chosen Thailand to host the UFI Asia Pacific Conference 2026, marking the second time the kingdom was selected since Chiang Mai hosted in 2016. He noted that Thailand is ASEAN’s top destination for exhibitions, and UFI’s decision reinforces the nation’s readiness and distinction as the center of the exhibition industry. Chiruit also said this decision offers opportunities for Thai entrepreneurs to showcase their potential, expand their network in the global market, and help boost the number of exhibitions both domestically and in the wider region. (NNT)













