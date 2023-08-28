Supreme Court dismisses former Deputy PM Suthep bid-rigging case

The Supreme Court has dismissed a bid-rigging case against former deputy prime minister Suthep Thaugsuban and five other accused persons involving the construction of police stations nationwide. The court’s decision was an affirmation of a ruling by the court of first instance and means the case has come to an end.







The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) had filed the suit against Suthep and the five others, three of whom were police officers, with the remaining individual representing a construction company. They were accused of collusion over bids for the construction of 396 police stations, replacement buildings and police officers’ residential flats, leading to losses totaling 5.848 billion baht.

On September 20, 2022, the Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Political Office-Holders ruled to dismiss the case, reasoning that the accused were not guilty. The NACC appealed the case in response to this ruling, but the Supreme Court ruled to uphold its original decision after reviewing witnesses and the evidence.







The court found that Suthep’s approval of construction at 396 police stations in June 2009, made without seeking Cabinet approval, was legitimate. It also determined that the contract with the Royal Thai Police was not altered to benefit the winning bidder, PCC Development and Construction Co, Ltd. Furthermore, the court ruled that the actions of Suthep and others did not constitute unlawful conduct or negligence of duty under Section 157 of the Criminal Code.

The Supreme Court’s ruling releases all six of the accused from the charges leveled against them. In response, Suthep said the court’s verdict proved he and the party involved had been slandered. He also said he would consult his legal team about pursuing a lawsuit against the NACC, adding that he would not be returning to politics. (NNT)













