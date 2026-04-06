Department of Health Thailand warns of rising deaths as extreme heat triggers syncope and heat stroke

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Department of Health has issued an urgent warning as intensifying heatwaves in Thailand have resulted in cases of syncope and fatalities during outdoor activities.

​Director-General Dr. Amporn Benjaponpitak stated that rising temperatures and high humidity pose serious health risks because the body cannot effectively regulate its temperature. The department urges all sectors to move from passive monitoring to systemic action by using the Heat Index as a primary safety metric.

The Heat Index is categorized into four risk levels to guide public behavior and safety protocols: green (normal activity with hydration), yellow (caution, reduce outdoor exposure), orange (high risk, avoid direct sunlight), and red (danger, suspend outdoor activities).

The Department warned that heat stress often starts with fatigue and dizziness and can progress to heat stroke, a life-threatening emergency. High temperatures also impair concentration, increasing the risk of workplace accidents for outdoor workers.







Director of the Health Impact Assessment Division Dr. Jittima Rodsawad emphasized that the Heat Index enables a comprehensive approach, including surveillance, protection of vulnerable groups, and healthcare preparedness. Authorities are promoting cooling spaces and green areas in homes, communities, workplaces, and public venues.

Director of Physical Activity and Health Division Wanchat Chinsuwatay advised employers and event organizers to adjust work shifts, provide shaded rest areas, and ensure consistent access to water. For physical education and sports, activities should be scheduled in the early morning or late evening to prevent heat-related illnesses and fatalities during this period of extreme weather. (NNT)































