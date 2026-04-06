Royal Thai Navy ramps up patrols to crush illegal fuel exports and protect national energy security

BANGKOK, Thailand – Royal Thai Navy Spokesperson Rear Admiral Paraj Ratanajaipan reported that the Commander-in-Chief has ordered an immediate increase in naval operations to combat illegal fuel exports. The Navy is prioritizing protecting national economic security by cutting off smuggling routes used to illegally sell Thai fuel abroad.

​In response, the First and Second Naval Area Commands will strengthen operations by deploying more patrol vessels, aircraft, and advanced surveillance systems. These measures will increase the frequency and coverage of maritime patrols, focusing on high-risk corridors and border zones to deter, intercept, and apprehend those involved in illegal fuel trafficking.

​The Royal Thai Navy is coordinating intelligence and enforcement efforts with other maritime security agencies to ensure a unified and effective response. The Spokesperson reaffirmed the Navy’s commitment to protecting Thailand’s maritime interests and managing national energy resources during this critical period.

​The spokesperson also urged the public to report any suspicious activities or information related to fuel smuggling directly to the Royal Thai Navy for further investigation and legal action. (NNT)





































