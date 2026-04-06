Thailand Travel Mart Plus 2026 to draw 800 global buyers and sellers to Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Over 400 Thai sellers and 400 international buyers from more than 50 countries are expected to join the Thailand Travel Mart Plus 2026 in Chonburi, with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) anticipating around 11,000 business appointments. The strong participation reflects international confidence in Thailand as a safe and high-quality tourism destination, while underscoring the event’s role as the country’s premier B2B platform for driving tourism partnerships and investment.

The 23rd edition of Thailand Travel Mart Plus, or TTM+, will take place from 10 to 12 June 2026 at the NICE Pattaya Convention and Exhibition Center in Pattaya, reinforcing Thailand’s position as a leading destination for international business events. The event continues to serve as a key platform for connecting global buyers with the diversity of Thai tourism offerings and is expected to generate significant economic benefits for businesses, communities, and supply chains nationwide.

According to TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool, this year’s edition will be held under the theme “Healing is the New Luxury,” with a focus on wellness tourism across all five regions of Thailand, with an emphasis on quality tourism, well-being, and sustainable growth. The program will include product showcases, curated networking sessions, business matching activities, Thailand Tourism Update presentations, and TTM Talk discussions focusing on medical and wellness tourism, alongside insights into innovation and global travel trends.





Hosted in Chon Buri, a key coastal province on Thailand’s eastern seaboard located about 80 kilometers from Bangkok, TTM+ 2026 will also highlight a wide range of tourism experiences, from established destinations to emerging areas. Cultural performances, local craftsmanship, and nature-based activities will be featured, alongside pre- and post-tour programs showcasing experiences such as golf, yachting, and community-based tourism, while promoting greater distribution of travel to destinations across Thailand. (PRD)































