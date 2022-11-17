Demonstrators rally at Asok Montri intersection near APEC venue in Bangkok

Demonstrators showed up at Asok Montri intersection near the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center, the venue of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit and started to splash and spray paints on riot police who blocked them from reaching the conference center.

The demonstrators called their rally "What happening in Thailand?" On Sukhumvit Road near the intersection they showed banners with messages including those demanding the ouster of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.







Authorities did not allow the demonstrators to gather there and pushed them away. The demonstrators then retreated to a staircase of the Asok station of the BTS electric railway. There, police asked them to not raise their banners. Both sides confronted with each other and there was a skirmish.

More police were deployed along the pavement at the BTS station to block demonstrators from gathering on the road. (TNA)
















































