The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in collaboration with the Tourism Authority of Thailand, invited over 100 #APEC2022THAILAND delegates and members of the press to an evening cruise along the Chao Phraya river aboard MINE Smart Ferry, Thailand-made electric boat, to view Bangkok landmarks and experience Loi Krathong tradition ICONSIAM. This excursion introduced Thailand’s cultural heritage to the participants of APEC Economic Leaders’ Week 14-19 November 2022.

