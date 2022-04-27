Democrat executive members resign amid sexual misconduct scandal

Two Democratic executive members have resigned from all party positions amid the fallout from the alleged sexual misconduct of former deputy party leader Prinn Panitchpakdi.

According to reports, Kanok Wongtra-ngan and Mallika Boonmeetrakul Mahasuk resigned as deputy party leader and executive board member, respectively, citing a moral obligation due to the escalating scandal.



Kanok said in an online post that numerous individuals have expressed their dissatisfaction with his misconduct and alleged involvement in the scandal. Although charges against him are already pending in court, he said resigning would allow him to prove his innocence without further tarnishing his party’s reputation.







In her resignation letter to the party, dated April 23, Mallika did not specify a reason for her departure. Her resignation became effective two days after it was approved by the Election Commission.



Unconfirmed reports indicated that seven or eight additional executive committee members – the majority of whom were women – also expressed their intention to resign. However, the number of confirmed and unconfirmed resignations remained below 50% of the executive committee’s membership, preventing the committee from being dissolved. (NNT)

































