Delta variant is now found in every province of Thailand while Alpha strain is ceasing its existence

Thailand’s Department of Medical Science (DMS) has revealed that more than 90% of COVID-19 patients have been infected by the Delta variant of the virus.

DMS Director-General Dr Supakit Sirilak said the department has been studying new infections each week and, of the 1,632 samples surveyed last week, 1,499, or 91.9%, had been infected by the Delta variant, while 129, or 7.9%, had picked up the Alpha variant and 4, or 0.2%, had the Beta strain. No other strains of COVID-19 have been detected in Thailand so far.







He said the trend of infections in Thailand shows that the Delta variant is fast becoming the mainstream and can be found in every province, while the Alpha variant will eventually cease to exist. As for the Beta variant, it will remain in southern provinces and not spread to other regions.



According to Dr Supakit, currently, there are 354 patients with the Beta variant in Narathiwat, 4 in Phuket and one in Phatthalung. Unlike Delta, the Beta variant spreads more slowly and is easier to contain. (NNT)























