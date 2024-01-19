Thailand, Saudi Arabia ready to collaborate in elevating halal standards in global market

The Ministry of Industry disclosed ongoing negotiations with the leadership of the Saudi Standards Metrology and Quality Organization: SASO on January 10, 2024. This initiative aims to enhance standardization, promote trade and investment, and facilitate commercial convenience between the two nations.

Over the past two years, following the restoration of diplomatic ties, the value of Thai trade with Saudi Arabia has increased by over 23%, nearly reaching a value of 10 billion United States dollars. Consequently, there is a proposal to develop technical cooperation between the two countries.







Thailand has invited SASO executives to visit the country to actively engage with Thai Industrial Standards Institute (TISI) for:

– Signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU)

– Seeking SASO support for the certification of quality for Thai food products and Halal products, providing Thailand with the opportunity to expand its market reach

Additionally, Thailand will proceed with the upgrade of related infrastructures such as:

– Establishing certification inspection units ready to certify Halal standards following the processes set by trade partners







– Certifying Halal standards according to the ISO/IEC 17020 system

– Developing skills among food industry personnel to ensure business establishments meet the Halal standards specified by trade partners

This collaboration marks a promising start to elevating the Halal standards in both countries, fostering acceptance of certified Halal products, and propelling Thai products into the global Muslim market. (NNT)































