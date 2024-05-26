Thai Foreign Minister signs condolence book for passing of President of the Islamic Republic of Iran

H.E. Mr. Maris Sangiampongsa, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Thailand, signed the condolence book for the passing of H.E. Dr. Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and H.E. Dr. Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, at the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Bangkok on 24 May 2024. The Foreign Minister was received by H.E. Mr. Nassereddin Heidari, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Thailand.

On this occasion, the Iranian Ambassador expressed to the Foreign Minister his utmost gratitude for His Majesty’s words of condolences extended to the Caretaker President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and his sincere gratitude to the Thai Prime Minister for assigning the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce to sign the condolence book on his behalf. (MFA)





























































