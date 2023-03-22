Cyber police arrest Thai and Indian scammers targeting US senior citizens

The Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau raided nine locations in four provinces in an operation to crack down on call scammers, duping senior citizens in the U.S.

The Thai police conducted investigation into the transnational organized crime after being informed by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the U.S. Secret Service.







The phone scammers duped more than three billion baht from 365 victims in the U.S. mostly senior citizen. They concealed, transferred and launder money. About one billion baht was found being circulated in their network.

The arrest warrants were issued for 34 people. Twenty were arrested including five Indian nationals and 15 Thais.

The police seized 162 bank account books, 61 mobile phones, two cars, one gun and assets. The Anti-Money Laundering Office will further investigate the money trails of suspects. (TNA)



























