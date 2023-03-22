Thailand’s general election scheduled for Sunday May 14

The Election Commission has selected 14 May as the general election day, following Monday’s announcement of parliamentary dissolution. Applications for MP candidates can be submitted in the first week of April.

The date was selected in a commissioner meeting on Tuesday (Mar 21) with a unanimous decision, marking the 55th day out of the 60-day timeframe within which the election must take place.







The Election Commission has set the application dates for MP candidates during the first week of April. Application for constituency MP candidates will be accepted on 3-7 April, while applications for party-list candidates will be accepted on 4-7 April.







The venues for candidates’ applications are expected to be the Thai-Japanese Bangkok Youth Center for constituency MP candidates, and Bangkok’s Second City Hall for party-list candidates. Both of these venues are located in Din Daeng district of the capital.

These schedules will be submitted to the interim Cabinet for acknowledgment, and for an official announcement in the Royal Gazette. (NNT)



























