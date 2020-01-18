Thailand ready for ICAO audit

BANGKOK (NNT) – The safety and regulation of international civil aviation is governed by the United Nation’s International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), which is globally recognized and has helped many countries develop high aviation standards. Thailand has in the past been flagged with aviation safety concerns by the ICAO, affecting passengers confidence and the tourism sector. The red flag status has since been lifted following the Thai government’s efforts to address the concerns.



The efforts to improve aviation safety standards have continued even after the withdrawal of the red flag status. On 11-21 February, delegates from ICAO will conduct an aviation safety audit in Thailand. The The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand’s (CAAT) Director General Chula Sukmanop said today that ICAO will be looking into the country’s aviation safety measures on physical security, cyber security, emergency plans, the operations of related staff, and safety standards at Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport and Phuket International Airport. He said that Thailand is ready for this inspection in all respects.

The global civil aviation industry’s growth has seen a slowdown due to higher fuel costs and wages. The Thai aviation industry last year saw 165 million passengers in total, which is 2.2 percent higher than in the previous year. The number of international passengers in 2019 was 88.91 million, a 7.3 percent growth year-on-year, while the domestic passenger figure was 76.2 million, which is a 3.1 percent decline year-on-year.

Two companies received air operator’s certificates last year, making the number of certified air operators in Thailand 24, while three more companies have received an air operating license, making the total number 43 companies. Meanwhile, more than 10,000 persons have registered unmanned aerial vehicle or drones for both recreational and commercial usage.