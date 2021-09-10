Current curfew in Thailand dark red provinces stays until end of September

Thailand’s Public Health Ministry will ask the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) at its meeting today (Friday) to maintain the current curfew hours imposed in COVID-19 “dark red” provinces until the end of this month.

Department of Disease Control (DDC) Director-General Dr. Opas Karnkawinpong said the ministry will propose an easing of some COVID-19 restrictions, to allow nursing homes to accept elderly people who need care, among other relaxations. However, strict disease control measures will be maintained.







He said the ministry has also agreed to adjust the 9pm–4am curfew hours according to the needs of each zone, but curfew hours in “dark red” zones, including Bangkok, should be maintained for now.

Dr. Opas said another proposal is to administer 24 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines next month, noting that 10 million AstraZeneca, 8 million Pfizer and 6 million Sinovac doses are due to be delivered to Thailand. Pfizer has told the Public Health Ministry that its first batch of 2 million doses will arrive at the end of this month. (NNT)




























