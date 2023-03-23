Culture Ministry to host ‘MOC MU FES 2023: Summer Hit Songs’ in Bangkok

The Ministry of Culture has announced the upcoming music festival of the year, ‘MOC MU FES 2023: Summer Hit Songs’, set to take place on March 31, April 1, 3, and 9 at Thailand Cultural Center. The event is being held to honor the musical talent of Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn and her contributions to the Thai music industry.







Minister of Culture Ittipol Khunpluem presided over a press conference on March 20, where the event was announced. The conference was attended by the Director-General of the Department of Cultural Promotion, Kowit Pakamart, National Artist in the field of Thai Country Music, Prayong Chuenyen, Music Expert Sompoch Intarakamhaeng, as well as the Director and Secretary of the Suntaraporn Foundation, Atiporn Soonthornsanan Senawong, and representatives from various government units and the private sector.







The “MOC MU FES 2023: Summer Hit Songs” event is the second music festival, following the first gathering in December 2022, which was held to commemorate the kindness and grace of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great. This year’s festival is also being held to commemorate Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn’s birthday anniversary on April 2, 2023.







The gathering also features a number of quality performances, including a classical concert by the Royal Bangkok Symphony Orchestra, under the Royal Patronage of Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya, and a music and dance performance commemorating the 100th anniversary of the birth of Her Royal Highness Princess Galyani Vadhana Krom Luang Naradhiwas Rajanagarindra.



Music enthusiasts are invited to immerse themselves in the festivities and celebrate the musical talent of Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn and other notable figures in the Thai music industry.

To stay updated on the event, visit the Department of Cultural Promotion’s Facebook page or website at www.culture.go.th. The Cultural Center also hosts various shows and activities, which can be viewed at www.tccbooking.net/activity. (NNT)



























