Thailand improves rank on World Happiness Report 2023

Thailand has moved up one spot to rank 60th on the World Happiness Report 2023, while Finland has maintained its position as the happiest country in the world for the sixth year in a row.

The report evaluates 137 countries based on various criteria, including social support, income, expectations of a healthy life, and perceptions of corruption, to assess happiness levels.







The report, released on March 20 to coincide with the International Day of Happiness, is published by the Sustainable Development Solutions Network. Participants from each country rated their level of happiness on a scale of zero to ten, with zero indicating complete dissatisfaction and ten representing complete satisfaction.







Thailand scored 5.843, making it the third happiest country in Southeast Asia, behind Singapore (6.587) and Malaysia (6.012). When analyzed by sub-factors, Thailand’s lowest score was in the perception of corruption category (0.013), followed by generosity (0.291), healthy life expectancy (0.461), freedom to make life choices (0.624), social support (1.344), and GDP per capita (1.515).

Afghanistan was ranked as the least happy country, with Lebanon, Zimbabwe, and Congo not far behind. (NNT)



























