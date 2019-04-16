Cross-border trade, tourism promoted

Bangkok – Cross-border trade and tourism are being promoted at Baan Khao Din border checkpoint in Sa Kaeo province which has been upgraded to permanent status.

The Department of Foreign Trade, under the Ministry of Commerce, has confirmed that the checkpoint in Khlong Hat district of Sa Kaeo province has been upgraded to a permanent one from where it takes only about three hours to transport goods to Siem Reap and Phnom Penh.

Cross-border tourism between Thailand and Cambodia can be promoted on such a route with a combined five million tourists crossing from both sides of the border each a year. Cross-border trade via Baan Khao Din border checkpoint totaled 6.29 billion baht last year and amounted to 1.31 billion baht during the first two months of this year.