Transport Co prepares extra buses

Bangkok – The President of the Transport Company Limited, Jirasak Yaovatsakul, said his company has increased the number of bus services from about 6,000 to 8,154 round trips daily between April 14 and 17. The company is handling up to 165,00 passengers a day during the Songkran holiday.

Jirasak said demand for return trips on public vans is expected to increase. He said more vans have been prepared, as each van can only take 14 passengers per trip.

He said private bus operators have also prepared 470 buses to serve passengers from April 14 to 17. Their buses are mostly operating in Phetchabun, Mae Sot, Ubon Ratchathani, and Trat to serve stranded passengers.