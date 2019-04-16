Phra Phuttha Sihing returned to National Museum

Bangkok – The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has returned the Phra Phuttha Sihing Buddha statue to the National Museum after placing it at Lumphini Park for three days to allow the general public to bathe the statue for their good fortune.

The Bangkok Songkran Festival event this year held on the theme of happiness for all and the joy of Thainess from 11th -14th April at Lumphini Park welcomed many visitors joining activities promoting Thai culture and heritage. The event featured sales of community products and various activities related to Thai culture to entertain visitors, such as the building of sand stupas, demonstrations of Thai recreational activities, and cooking.

On the last day of the event, many Thai locals and international tourists had fun splashing water on each other with water guns in a happy atmosphere under the strong sun and in high heat.

Many people had bathed the Phuttha Sihing buddha statue, a sacred Buddha statue of Bangkok to bring good fortune to themselves and their family. The Buddha statue had been brought to Lumphini Park for the event from Phutthaisawan Hall in the National Museum, Bangkok, and was returned to the National Museum at the end of the open air event.