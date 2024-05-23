CP Foods partners with Nong Chok to expand green spaces, supporting Bangkok’s ‘Million-Tree’ initiative

In a joint initiative to enhance Bangkok’s green space aligned with the “million-trees” campaign of Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt, the Nong Chok District Office has partnered with Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited (CP Foods) to transform vacant spaces into greener areas that act as natural dust filters for the city under the “Smart Forest Learning Center” project. This area is also designed to serve as a hub for education and recreation for residents and those nearby.







Pairoj Chanrod, Director of Nong Chok District, presided over the launch and KICK OFF ceremony for the Smart Forest Learning Center. He was joined by Narerk Mangkeo, President of CPF Food and Beverage Co., Ltd., CP Foods’ Ready-to-Eat Food Business, along with Kobboon Srichai, Head of Corporate Affairs & Investor Relations at CP Foods, and employees from several nearby operations. The event was attended by teachers and students from Bodindecha School (Sing Singhaseni), members of the Bangkok Council, Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) members of parliament, and officials from the Lam Phak Chi and Suwinthawong Metropolitan Police Stations. Together, they planted trees in an area adjacent to Bodindecha 4 School in Lam Toi Ting Subdistrict, creating a vibrant forest with flowering plants. This effort supports Bangkok’s goal of planting 1 million trees in celebration of “Biodiversity Day” on May 22.







Pairoj Chanrod highlighted the initiative led by Chatchart Sitthiphan, Governor of Bangkok, which involves collaboration between government agencies, the private sector, and citizens to improve the urban environment and ecosystem. This project transforms 16 rai of unused land into a space for community engagement and environmental enhancement, reflecting the collective effort to combat global warming and increase green space throughout Bangkok.

“Thank you to CPF for proactively collaborating with Nong Chok District in Bangkok to plant trees and expand the green areas for our communities,” said the Nong Chok District Director. “This effort creates green lungs for the residents of Bangkok and also contributes clean air for the benefit of society.”











Narerk Mangkeo emphasized CP Foods’ commitment to environmental sustainability and the protection of natural resources, which are vital for food security. The company’s efforts align with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly Goal 13 on climate action and Goal 15 on life on land. CP Foods’ environmental projects focus on conservation, restoration, and new forest plantations, including watershed and mangrove forests. The “CPF Rak Nives at Phraya Doen Thong Mountain Project” in Lopburi Province, the source of the seedlings for the Nong Chok project, will supply 35 species of trees, totaling over 600 trees suitable for Bangkok’s low-lying areas. These species were chosen for their economic value and resilience, encouraging community involvement in forest preservation and seedling propagation.









This project continues the pilot activity initiated in 2022, where CP Foods distributed tree seedlings to Bangkok residents for planting in their homes. Across its domestic and international operations in eight countries, CP Foods has conserved, restored, and planted more than 6.85 million trees over 19,932 rai, helping to absorb over 48,000 tons of carbon dioxide annually. (NNT)















































