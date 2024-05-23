Thailand continues rigorous crackdown on drugs and illegal activities to maintain social order and public safety

The government commends all authorities for their integrated efforts in combating major drug operations, which aimed at ensuring public safety.

Kanika Aunjit, Deputy Government Spokesperson, announced that the Ministry of Public Health, led by Somsak Thepsutin, has revised the ministerial regulations to make possession of even one methamphetamine pill illegal. The new policy, “One User, One Dealer, One Producer,” aims to trace and seize the assets of drug manufacturers.







Kanika highlighted that methamphetamine is a major issue in Thailand, accounting for 80% of drug use nationwide. This problem leads to significant economic and social losses and adversely affects the physical and mental health of users and their families. She praised the efforts of authorities in major drug seizures, such as the confiscation of more than 300,000 pills in Nong Khai and 6 million pills in Chiang Rai.

The anti-drug campaign involves collaboration between multiple agencies, including the Northern Border Narcotics Suppression Command, and the Pha Muang Task Force, along with other relevant officials. The government expressed gratitude for their strong commitment to this mission.









Kanika affirmed that the government will continue its rigorous crackdown on drugs and illegal activities to maintain social order and public safety. The integrated effort involves seamless cooperation between administrative authorities, police, military, and security agencies to enforce the law effectively. (NNT)



































