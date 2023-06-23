CP Foods partners with global firms for ‘Thai Food – Mission to Space’ program

Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited (CP Foods) is embarking on an extraordinary project in collaboration with Nanoracks LLC and Mu Space and Advanced Technology Co., Ltd. to send CP Foods’ chicken products into space as part of the Thai Food – Mission to Space program. This unique initiative aims to elevate the safety standards of Thai chicken to meet the rigorous requirements of space-grade food, known to be some of the most stringent in the world.







In order to ensure compliance with the demanding space safety standards, the chicken products associated with the project will undergo rigorous certification processes. This will make them suitable for consumption by astronauts, solidifying CP Foods’ global recognition and compliance with the Space Food Safety Standards. The adherence to NASA’s uncompromising food safety requirements further enhances Thailand’s reputation for upholding elevated safety standards worldwide.







To accompany this groundbreaking venture, CP Foods will host a forum titled “Thai Food – Mission to Space.” The forum will gather international experts to discuss the importance of meeting space-level safety standards for Thai food. It will also explore the innovative developments transforming the Thai livestock industry and the future implications of this sector.

Distinguished speakers at the forum include former NASA astronaut Michael Massimino and former NASA food scientist Vickie Kloeris, who has 34 years of experience at NASA’s laboratory. Kloeris has commended CP Foods for its commitment to stringent safety and nutritional standards, ensuring that CP chicken is free from antibiotics, chemical residues, and harmful pathogens.



Prasit Boondoungprasert, CEO of CP Foods, emphasized that this landmark initiative underscores the company’s dedication to the safety of its chicken meat, establishing it as one of the most trusted meat brands globally.

The Thai Food – Mission to Space program represents a significant milestone for CP Foods, as it ventures into new territories to enhance food safety standards and contribute to space exploration. (NNT)















