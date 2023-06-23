‘Amazing Muay Thai Experience’ to showcase legendary Thai martial art

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is staging the ‘Amazing Muay Thai Experience’ in Surat Thani, Nakhon Ratchasima, Uttaradit, and Lop Buri, which are the origins of the legendary Muay Thai Boran or ancient Thai boxing styles – Muay Chaiya, Muay Korat, Muay Tha Sao and Muay Lop Buri.

Mr. Apichai Chatchalermkit, TAT Deputy Governor of Tourism Products and Business, said “This Amazing Muay Thai Experience event is part of the strategy to transform tourism into a new dimension by creating value and unique travel experiences for tourists through the strong 5F soft-power foundations of Food, Fashion, Film, Fight, and Festival. Promoting legendary Muay Thai in this way will encourage tourists to travel to the regions involved and help widen the distribution of tourism income.”







In the four locations, there will be classes and activities that highlight the Muay Thai Boran technique unique to each region. These include Muay Chaiya of the Southern region, Muay Korat of the Northeastern region, Muay Tha Sao of the Northern region, and Muay Lop Buri of the Central Region.

The first event will showcase the “Muay Chaiya” boxing style, which is known for its defensive techniques. The event will be held from 30 June to 2 July 2023, at Naris Bridge on the banks of the Tapi River in Surat Thani.







The second event will highlight Nakhon Ratchasima’s “Muay Korat” fighting technique, which is known for its powerful kicks and punches as well as its wide-angle punch known as “buffalo swing fist”. The event will take place from 14-16 July 2023, at Central Korat.

The third event will present Uttaradit’s fast and versatile “Muay Tha Sao” fighting discipline, which is a combination of Thai and Chinese martial art techniques. The event will take place from 11-13 August 2023, at Wat Yai Tha Sao.



The last of the four-event series will feature the quick and evasive “Muay Lop Buri” ancient martial art form. The event is scheduled from 18-20 August 2023, at Phra Narai Ratchaniwet or King Narai’s Palace in Lop Buri.

As well as Muay Thai classes, each event will include Muay Thai fights, talisman tattooing, sales of amulets and talismans, Muay Thai related interactive activities, Muay Thai art performances, and music concerts. For more information about the Amazing Muay Thai Experience, contact the TAT Contact Centre, 1672 Travel Buddy. (TAT)















