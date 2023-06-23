Govt and Bangkok Hospital foster Arabic language skills among southern youth

The government and Bangkok Hospital have jointly launched a project to equip young people from the country’s southern border provinces with Arabic language skills.

Deputy Government Spokesperson Ratchada Thanadirek said the initiative is part of the government’s strategy to enhance skills and employability in the Middle East, particularly in tourism, medical, and export industries.







Ratchada further revealed that there’s a high demand for individuals with proficiency in Arabic, due to the strong ties between Thailand and the Middle East. This demand is expected to rise even further, given the country’s foreign policy targeting Middle Eastern countries.

For the successful execution of this project, the government acknowledges the need for private sector participation. Hence, the government reached out to Bangkok Hospital, which serves a significant number of Arab patients. This opportunity is perfect to hone the Arabic language skills of the young trainees, as it provides extensive learning opportunities and real-world work experience.







The hospital has expressed its eagerness to support the project and has set up an “Arabic Language Internship Program” for students. To facilitate the project’s operations, the Southern Border Provinces Administrative Center will act as the main coordinator with universities in Pattani, Narathiwat, Yala, and Fatoni, the Southern Private School Association, and representatives from the Arab world.

The center will be responsible for coordinating the selection process for interested young people to join the program. Moreover, they will evaluate the results to refine the approach and foster further collaboration with other private sector entities to expand opportunities for the youth and meet the human resource demands in the business sector. (NNT)















