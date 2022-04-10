COVID vaccination center open to Thai and foreign nationals at MBK Center Bangkok

MBK Center and the Princess Mother National Institute on Drug Abuse Treatment of the Ministry of Public Health have been operating a COVID-19 vaccination center that provides Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines for any dose, from first injections to booster.



The service is available for Thai and foreign nationals, including migrant workers, and has the capacity to inoculate up to 1,200 persons per day for those who walk in or register through mobile service providers. The center is open from Mondays to Fridays (except on national holidays) to the end of April on the 6th floor of Zone B-C at MBK Center. For further information, please contact MBK Contact Center by calling 1285.







The Central Vaccination Center at the Bang Sue Central Station has also been operating a vaccination service for both Thai and foreign nationals. The service will resume on April 18 and operate daily from 9 AM to 4 PM at Gate 2.(NNT)

































