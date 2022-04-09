Sisters Foundation offers free STD tests at Pattaya military draft

By Warapun Jaikusol
A volunteer from the Sisters Foundation gives advice to young males who were summoned to Pattaya School No. 2 in for the annual conscription selection procedures.

The Sisters Foundation and Banglamung Hospital teamed up to provide free STD testing to potential military conscripts in Pattaya.

The Sisters Foundation Medical Technology mobile-testing clinic, funded by the National Health Security Office screened those subject to military conscription at the April 7-10 draft at Pattaya School No. 2 for HIV and syphilis, providing results in one day.

Coronavirus antigen tests also were offered free.

Sisters screened 120 on the first day and will provide the same services in Chonburi city and Sattahip district later this month.


Young men could go into a secluded booth to speak discreetly with the medical staff and get the necessary STD tests.









