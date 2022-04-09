Sisters Foundation offers free STD tests at Pattaya military draft

The Sisters Foundation and Banglamung Hospital teamed up to provide free STD testing to potential military conscripts in Pattaya.

The Sisters Foundation Medical Technology mobile-testing clinic, funded by the National Health Security Office screened those subject to military conscription at the April 7-10 draft at Pattaya School No. 2 for HIV and syphilis, providing results in one day.



Coronavirus antigen tests also were offered free.

Sisters screened 120 on the first day and will provide the same services in Chonburi city and Sattahip district later this month.





































